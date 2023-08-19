Home

Arijit Singh Creates Milestone as he Becomes Third Most Followed Artist on Spotify by Surpassing Taylor Swift And Billie Eilish

Arijit Singh recently created milestone as he became the third most followed artist on Spotify by surpassing Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Arijit Singh Creates Milestone as he Becomes by Surpassing Taylor Swift on Spotify: Arijit Singh continues to create milestone with his record-breaking songs as the music lovers have always showered love on the singer. Arijit is known for his versatility, be it romantic, heartbreak and party numbers. The Tum Kya Mile Ho singer once again achieved a historic feat by surpassing Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to become the third most followed singer on Spotify. Taylor Alison Swift is an American singer-songwriter who has been a rage among the youth. While Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell is an American singer and songwriter who shot to fame with her single Ocean Eyes, written and produced by her brother Finneas O’Connell.

ARIJIT SINGH ACHIEVES HISTORIC FEAT ON SPOTIFY

Arijit has 86.3 million followers on the music streaming platform against Swift’s 83 million followers, as reported by music analytics platform ChartMasters. Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande hold the first and second spot on Spotify respectively, followed by Arijit at present. Drake, Eminem and Justin Bieber occupy the sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively. The top fifteen most followed artists on Spotify also feature The Weeknd, Rihanna and Adele. Arjit Singh shot to fame with Dil Sambhal Ja Zara and Tum Hi Ho from Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder 2 and Aashiqui 2 respectively. The 36-year-old became the most streamed Indian artists in 2020 and the most popular Asian soloist in 2021 on Spotify’s rankings. The Murshidabad-born singer is also getting accolades for his new romantic track Chaleya from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Arjit is often referred to as the face for romantic and heartbreak songs. His soulful Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum from Kabir Singh and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track became the most loved heartbreak anthems.

Arjit also sang Ve Kamleya and the retro dance track What Jhumka in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

