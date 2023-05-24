Home

Arijit Singh Goes Grocery Shopping in Scooter, Netizens Advise Him to Wear Helmet – Watch

Arijit Singh Goes Grocery Shopping in Scooter: Arijit Singh has a massive fan base not just because of his soulful singing but his down-to-earth persona as well. The singer has time and again showcased humility in-spite of his stardom and crazy fandom. Recently, Arijit’s hand had got injured during a live concert when an over enthusiastic fan pulled him. The singer schooled him about his behaviour without losing his cool. Netizens hailed his dignified conduct as the video went viral. Now, in a new video from Arijit’s hometown Murshidabad he is seen riding a scooter as he goes grocery shopping. Netizens came up with mixed reactions on the new clip which is breaking the internet.

CHECK OUT ARIJIT SINGH’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

ARIJIT SINGH’S VIRAL VIDEO GETS FUNNY REACTIONS FROM NETIZENS

Paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared Arijit’s video from Murshidabad. The handle captioned the post as “Living proof of down-to-earth and humble banda 😍 Sabka fav singer Arijit Singh was seen grocery shopping and chit-chatting with his neighbours at his hometown, Murshidabad.” A netizen commented “Ask him to wear helmet otherwise sare sura Aur taal ek mai he mile jagye gaye (Ask him to wear a helmet while driving as it could be dangerous for a singer like him).” Another user wrote “❤️❤️🙏 Lots of Love Arijit.” A netizen also pointed out “Simplicity thik hai but ek simple helmet rehgaya😂 (Simplicity is fine, but he forgot to wear a simple helmet).” A user joked “Abhi concert ke 1.5 crore lenge ye aur (He is going to charge Rs 1.5 Crore for his next concert) 😂.

Recently while reacting to an unruly fan in Aurangabad, Arijit said from the stage that “You were pulling me. Please come on stage. Listen, I have been struggling, okay? You have to understand this. You were pulling me. Listen to me, I am not somebody who’s going to blame just like that, okay? I am struggling.” He further added “You are here to have fun, no problem. But If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun, that’s as simple as that. You pulling me like that…now my hands are shaking. should I leave?” As the crowd responded by shouting ‘no,’ Arijit said “Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can’t move my hand.”

Arijit Singh made his Bollywood singing debut with Phir Mohabbat composed by Mithoon in Mohit Suri’s Murder 2 starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez. For more updates on Arijit Singh, check out this space at .

For more updates on Arijit Singh, check out this space at .

