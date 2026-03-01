Home

Arijit Singh makes comeback with independent track following break from Bollywood, titled...

Arijit Singh returns to the spotlight with his first independent release after a break from Bollywood playback singing. The track titled Raina has sparked excitement among fans who have been waiting for new music from the celebrated singer.

After stepping away from Bollywood playback singing for new projects, Arijit Singh surprised fans by returning with independent track Raina. The move signals fresh chapter in his musical journey, giving listeners a glimpse into evolving artistry. Fans had been left wondering about next steps after singer announced break, but Raina confirms he is channeling energy into personal projects beyond mainstream films.

Return of Arijit “The Extraordinary” Singh

Independent single Raina features music composed by Sheykhar Ravjiani, lyrics by Priya Saraiya and vocals by Arijit Singh. Collaboration combines experience of all three artists and highlights shift toward indie music. Focus on creative freedom allows experimentation with melody arrangement and lyrical expression, creating song that feels intimate and new.

How fans reacted on Arijit’s comeback

Listeners quickly shared thoughts online praising artistry and emotional depth. Many wrote, “No matter how many singers come into the industry, I can’t change my choice of Arijit Singh.” Admirers also hailed his legacy calling him greatest of his generation and insisting that influence will remain unmatched.

Comments celebrated the independent direction of track with messages like “Independent music by Guruji Raina,” noting freshness of collaboration between Sheykhar Ravjiani and Arijit Singh. Some even praised way single word Raina meaning night became core of entire love song calling approach pure genius.

Check out Arijit Singh’s new track here

What happened earlier?

Earlier this year singer revealed on Instagram and X that he would not accept new playback assignments. Arijit explained growing interest in classical music and desire to spend time on what he truly enjoys. He reassured fans that previously recorded songs will continue to release over coming months and into next year. Recent live performance in Kolkata alongside sitar player Anoushka Shankar reminded audiences of versatility and depth of talent.

Why this matters for fans?

Release of Raina shows how artist can balance career evolution with fan expectations. Shift from mainstream projects to independent music provides fresh sound and creative exploration, while keeping signature vocal emotion intact. Track offers chance to enjoy both melody and lyrical craftsmanship while seeing new side of celebrated voice.

Raina not only marks Arijit Singh comeback but also sets tone for next phase of music career. Fans can expect more independent releases exploring creative freedom while enjoying signature style that has defined him as one of India’s greatest voices.

