Arijit Singh Net Worth: From luxurious houses, lavish car collection to whopping concert fees, here’s how the legendary singer amassed a massive wealth, worth Rs...

Arijit Singh Net Worth: From luxurious houses, lavish car collection to whopping concert fees, heres how the legendary singer amassed a massive wealth, worth Rs...

Arijit Singh, one of India’s most beloved playback singers, has captured hearts with his soulful voice and chart-topping songs such as Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Dhurandhar’s Gehra Hua and Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal. Recently, the singer announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving fans shocked and emotional. Over the years, he has lent his voice to more than 300 songs in languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Telugu.

How did Arijit Singh build his wealth?

Arijit Singh’s estimated net worth is around Rs 414 crore, making him one of the highest-paid singers in the country. His income comes from a combination of high-paying live concerts, film songs, brand endorsements and a loyal fan following. Reports suggest that he earns close to Rs 70 crore annually, reflecting his continued dominance in the music industry.

Arijit Singh’s assets and luxurious lifestyle

The singer owns an Rs 8 crore luxury home in Navi Mumbai along with a premium car collection valued at over Rs 3.4 crore. His garage features top brands such as Range Rover and Mercedes. Despite this, Arijit keeps his roots intact. He still maintains a modest home in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, which has an attached recording studio. He is known for leading a low-profile life, travelling mainly for professional commitments.

In Jiaganj, he also runs a small eatery called Heshel, offering meals priced at just Rs 40. This shows his commitment to staying connected with his community and giving back in small but meaningful ways.

More about Arijit Singh and his income

Arijit Singh’s wealth is not limited to playback singing. He earns significantly through brand endorsements, having represented global names such as Coca-Cola and Samsung. Live concerts form a major part of his earnings, with ticket prices in India ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 80,000 depending on the city, venue and category. Premium lounge tickets at some events have reportedly gone as high as Rs 16 lakh.

The historic record of Arijit Singh

He is also set to headline a solo concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking a historic first for an Indian singer in the UK. For film songs, Arijit reportedly charges between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per track, with some projects possibly paying even higher.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.