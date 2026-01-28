Home

Arijit Singh quits playback singing: The real reason behind the singer’s emotional decision is…

In an industry where many artists come and go, Arjit Singh is a rare gem who has not only sung songs, but he has also redefined an era with his soulful melodies. From heartbreaking to deeply emotional love songs, Arjit has touched many lives with his voice. Recently, when he announced stepping away from the industry, his fans were left stunned, confused, and searching for the reason for this decision. Yet, for those who truly understand Arijit Singh, this move reflects his desire to return to the soul of music, free from boundaries and expectations.

Arijit Singh’s Official Statement

Announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh wrote in his social media post:

“Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey.”

His post instantly went viral, leaving his fans stunned and sad.

Explaining his choice further, Arijit Singh wrote: “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally, I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and performing them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored.”

Choosing Freedom Over Formulas

When it comes to songs in film, they often come with certain limitations. From market demands to story requirements and creative restrictions. Now, fans and people who truly understand him are coming up up with their own theories. They believe Arijit has not renounced music; he has only distanced himself from films so he can create on his own terms.

Those close to him believe that after working nonstop for 15 years, the emotional and creative fatigue finally caught up.

A Career That Redefined Bollywood Music

From his early days in Fame Gurukul to his breakthrough with Aashiqui 2, Arijit Singh has delivered many chart-busting hits. Songs like Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala Hai Dil marked his rise, while Aashiqui 2 cemented his legacy.

