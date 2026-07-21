Arijit Singh returns to playback singing with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 title track

Arijit Singh may return to playback singing with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 title track, according to reports. Fans are excited about the singer’s possible Bollywood comeback.

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Arijit Singh (PC: Twitter)

Arijit Singh has once again become the centre of attention among music lovers. The popular singer, who recently surprised fans with his decision to step away from new playback singing projects, is reportedly making a comeback for a special Bollywood track. According to reports, Arijit Singh has recorded the title song of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Awarapan 2. While an official confirmation from the makers or the singer is still awaited, the news has already created excitement among fans who have always connected with Arijit’s soulful voice. The possibility of hearing Arijit on a song linked to the Awarapan franchise has made this update even more special, as the original film is remembered for its emotional storyline and memorable music.

Arijit Singh’s possible playback comeback creates excitement among fans

Reports claim that Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the title track – Yeh Awarapan of Awarapan 2. If confirmed, this would mark his return to Bollywood playback singing after he announced plans to focus on other musical interests instead of taking up new playback assignments.

According to Pinkvilla source, “Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself. With Yeh Awarapan, he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit’s world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh.”

Arijit’s decision had come as a surprise for many fans, especially because he has been one of the most loved voices in the Hindi film industry for over a decade. His songs have become a part of countless memorable moments for listeners, making every new release from him highly anticipated. The reported Awarapan 2 collaboration has once again brought attention to his unique ability to connect with audiences through emotional and meaningful songs.

Awarapan 2 music is already creating buzz

The sequel to the 2007 cult film Awarapan has been generating strong interest ever since it was announced. Emraan Hashmi is returning to reprise his popular role, while the film’s music has become one of its biggest talking points even before release.

Composer Amaal Mallik recently added to the excitement with a cryptic social media post linked to the film, leading fans to speculate about upcoming songs from the soundtrack. The possibility of Arijit Singh lending his voice to the title track has only increased expectations surrounding the album.

The original Awarapan remains remembered for its soulful soundtrack, and many fans believe the sequel’s music has equally high expectations to meet.

Fans wait for official announcement

Although reports about Arijit Singh recording the Awarapan 2 title track have created a buzz, an official announcement is still awaited. Fans are hoping that the news turns out to be true and that they will soon get to hear another soulful performance from the singer.

Whether this becomes a one-time special appearance or signals a bigger return to playback singing remains unknown. For now, Arijit Singh’s possible collaboration with Awarapan 2 has certainly given music lovers something exciting to look forward to.