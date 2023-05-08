Home

Arijit Singh Schools Unruly Fan After His Hand Gets Injured at Concert – Watch

Arijit Singh Schools Unruly Fan After Getting Injured at Concert: Arijit Singh is known for mesmerizing the audiences with his soulful voice, be it live shows or his par excellence playback singing. The singer has won many hearts across the globe with both romantic tracks and heartbreaking songs. Arijit is often hailed by his fans, not just for his singing skills but his down-to-earth persona. He has a humble way of greeting not just celebs and media persons but also his fans and followers. However, recently the singer got injured after an unruly fan pulled his hand while he was performing on-stage.

CHECK OUT ARIJIT SINGH’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM LIVE CONCERT:

ARIJIT SINGH SCHOOLS UNRULY FAN

Arijit schooled the person from the crowd while his hand got injured during his live concert at Aurnagabad. However, the Tere Pyaar Mein (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) singer did not lose his cool and spoke to the fan with utmost patience in a dignified manner. Arijit could be heard saying “You were pulling me. Please come on stage. Listen, I have been struggling, okay? You have to understand this. You were pulling me. Listen to me, I am not somebody who’s going to blame just like that, okay? I am struggling.” He further added “You are here to have fun, no problem. But If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun, that’s as simple as that. You pulling me like that…now my hands are shaking. should I leave?” As the crowd responded by shouting ‘no,’ Arijit said “Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can’t move my hand.”

Arijit Singh made his Bollywood singing debut with Phir Mohabbat composed by Mithoon in Mohit Suri’s Murder 2 starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

