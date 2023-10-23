Home

Arijit Singh Snaps At Fan Who Tries to Chase His Car For Selfie, Watch Viral Video

Arijit Singh gets angry with his fan who honks 9 times, chases his car for a selfie. Watch the viral video.

Singer Arijit Singh recently found himself at the center of a viral video where he lost his temper due to a persistent fan’s behavior. In the video, Arijit Singh was seen in his hometown, driving his car when a fan recognized him and began chasing his vehicle for a selfie. The fan went to the extent of repeatedly honking their car horn in an attempt to get Arijit’s attention. Clearly agitated by the situation, Arijit Singh eventually stopped his car to address the fan. He asked the fan about the number of times they had honked and inquired about their age. When the fan revealed they were 23 years old, Arijit questioned whether they were an adult and pointed out the multiple honks, which he described as causing inconvenience to others.

Arijit Singh then confronted the fan, emphasizing the negative impact of such behavior on others and implied that the fan was solely interested in taking a picture with him. He offered to fulfill the fan’s request right there, but in a somewhat sarcastic manner, making it clear that their actions had caused significant annoyance.

“Do you know how many times you’ve blown the horn? How old are you?” Arijit asked. When the fan replied he was 23, the singer said, “Which means, you are an adult, right? Do you know how many times you’ve blown the horn?” The fan admitted saying around 8 to 9 times. Then Arijit said, “Don’t you know things like these result in others suffering? You did it all just so you could click a picture with me, right? Okay let’s do it, let’s stop others here so you can click your selfie, I won’t let you pass without it now, let’s do it”.

Watch the viral video:

The video has since gone viral, with fans and viewers expressing mixed reactions. Many condemned the fan’s intrusive behavior and questioned the desperation for a selfie, while others expressed understanding of Arijit Singh’s frustration in the situation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arijit Singh in collaboration with Salman Khan, released a new song titled “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” from the movie Tiger 3, with the female vocals provided by Nikhita Gandhi.

