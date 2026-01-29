Arijit Singh to launch his political party after retirement? Here’s the truth

According to a report by NDTV, Arijit Singh is said to be considering a move into politics. While this has come as a surprise to many, sources claim that the singer is serious about exploring this new path. A Bengali film industry insider told the portal that Arijit may first work at the grassroots level before taking any major political steps. The report further suggests that he is thinking of launching his own political party, though he is unlikely to contest the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

A new chapter in Arijith Singh’s life?

Arijit Singh hails from Jiaganj in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, and has always maintained a low-profile, grounded image despite his massive fame. His possible interest in politics is being linked to his roots and his desire to contribute beyond music. However, it is important to note that the singer has not made any official statement confirming these reports so far.

The announcement that left fans emotional

Arijit broke the news of his retirement on Tuesday evening through a heartfelt Instagram post. Thanking his listeners for years of love and support, he shared that he would no longer be taking up new assignments as a playback singer. “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote.

The message triggered an outpouring of emotions online, with fans, musicians and actors expressing disbelief and gratitude for his contribution to Indian music.

A voice that defined a generation

Over the years, Arijit Singh has given Bollywood some of its most unforgettable songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. He was also expected to feature in Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film O Romeo. His most recent release is Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2.

Whether Arijit Singh’s future lies in politics or somewhere else entirely, one thing is certain, his voice has already left a permanent mark on millions of hearts.