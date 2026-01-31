Home

Arijit Singh’s last song is all about LOVE, features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri – Watch

Arijit Singh announced his decision to step away from playback singing last week and his last track from O'Romeo is all about love. Watch the teaser here.

Ever since singer Arijit Singh announced his decision to step away from playback singing, fans have been left emotional, revisiting his timeless hits on loop. As his final song as a playback singer prepares for release, the moment feels deeply bittersweet. Titled “Ishq Ka Fever,” the track is from Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film O’Romeo. More than just a song, it arrives as a quiet reminder of why Arijit’s voice has defined love for an entire generation, intimate, aching, and profoundly human.

Watch the teaser of Arijit Singh’s last song:

Dropping at a time when Arijit Singh has spoken about stepping away from playback singing, Ishq Ka Fever feels especially poignant. Adding to its quiet magic is a recent glimpse of Vishal Bhardwaj seen jamming on the song with Arijit Singh and Rekha Bhardwaj. That tenderness flows seamlessly into the unspoken chemistry shared by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, allowing the emotion of the song to stay with you.

The feeling deepens further with the coming together of Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar, and Arijit Singh, three voices shaping a love song that feels both timeless and personal.

Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’Romeo releases theatrically on 13th February 2026.

