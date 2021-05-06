Kolkata: Bollywood singer Arijit Singh’s mother has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and is in dire need of A Negative blood group donor. Actor Swastika Mukherjee and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji took to social media to amplify the plea for medical help. “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS,” Swastika wrote in her post on Twitter. Also Read - How Can a Widow Dance? Sanya Malhotra is Breaking Stereotypes in New Song From Pagglait - Watch

Swastika Mukherjee Asks For Help For Arijit Singh’s Mother

Srijit Mukherjee’s amplifies the plea for medical help

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee also shared the news on Twitter and asked his followers to come forward and donate blood for Singh”s mother. “#Copied. Need A- donor for singer Arijit Singh’s mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha,” he wrote.



A few days ago, Arijit Singh on Facebook expressed his gratitude to healthcare personnel for leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “Salute to those who are fighting Covid-19 from the front but apart from them the way you all are helping each other with food, oxygen, beds etc, so much love from me,” Singh wrote.

We wish for his mother’s speedy recovery.