Arijit Singh’s retirement: Vishal Dadlani reacts to singer’s decision to step away from playback singing, calls him…

Earlier this year, one of India’s most celebrated voices, Arijit Singh, surprised the music industry by announcing that he would step away from playback singing assignments. The news quickly triggered widespread discussion among fans, musicians and film insiders, many of whom have worked closely with the singer over the years. While Arijit clarified that he is not retiring from music altogether, his decision to stop accepting new playback projects marked the end of an era in Bollywood music. Now, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has spoken about the development, expressing both admiration for Arijit’s talent and respect for his personal choice.

Speaking during a conversation on the podcast Untriggered with AminJaz, Vishal shared his perspective on Arijit’s decision and said he stands firmly by the singer.

Vishal Dadlani supports Arijit Singh’s personal choice

When asked about Arijit stepping away from playback singing, Vishal responded candidly and encouraged the singer to follow what makes him happy. He said, “Do what makes you happy, man. He has put out some kind of explanation on it. Jo bhi hain, tere dil ka hain, tu kar. Music is an ocean that exists with or without any of us. So cheers! The guy, musically speaking, is a genius. There is no question. Explore, that is what life is for.”

The host also mentioned that if Arijit decides to focus on independent music, it could open an exciting new chapter for the singer. Vishal agreed but maintained that the outcome can only be judged after hearing the music.

He added, “Guessing is not my game. As far as I am concerned, I am on his side. Whatever he wants to do is fine. I love that guy. He is a good guy. Genuine good human being. Good heart, good mind, great music! Do whatever you want.”

Arijit Singh’s January announcement

For the unversed, it was on January 27 when Arijit announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, bringing an end to what he described as a “wonderful” journey in the film industry.

However, the singer made it clear that his creative journey with music is far from over. In the same statement, he reassured fans that he would continue composing and producing music in different forms. “Just to be clear that I won’t stop making music.”

Interestingly, only a few weeks after the announcement, Arijit released an independent single titled Raina, which was warmly received by listeners across streaming platforms.

What lies ahead for Arijit Singh

Addressing speculation about his retirement, Arijit later took to X to clarify that he is still working through a large backlog of songs that were recorded earlier. According to the singer, these tracks will continue to be released over the coming months and may even extend into next year. Over the years, Arijit Singh has delivered some of the most memorable songs in modern Bollywood. His voice has defined an entire era of film music with hits like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Tum Kya Mile.

While his decision to step away from playback singing marks a significant shift, fans remain hopeful that Arijit’s next musical phase will bring new sounds and creative explorations.