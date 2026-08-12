Arjun Bijlani breaks silence on dating rumours with Mouni Roy: ‘I have a family, you are just forcing…’

Arjun Bijlani has reacted to the dating rumours surrounding him and his longtime friend and former co-star Mouni Roy. The speculation began after a video of the two actors stepping out after dinner went viral on social media.

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Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy (PC- Instagram)

Arjun Bijlani has come out in support of his longtime friend Mouni Roy after rumours about their relationship surfaced online. The actor has clarified that there is nothing romantic between them and said that Mouni has been a close friend for several years. The rumours began after a video of Arjun and Mouni leaving after a dinner outing went viral on social media. The way the video was captioned led to speculation about their equation.

During a recent media interaction, Arjun was seen with his wife Neha Swami when they were asked about the rumours. He explained that Mouni has always been a close friend and that Neha was also supposed to be with them that night. “Friendship mein koi clarity nahi hoti yaar. Woh meri bahut purani dost hai aur hamesha rahegi,” Arjun said.

He further explained that Neha could not join them that night, but she and Mouni are also friends and often make plans together. “Neha bhi us din hone wali thi, but for some reason she was not there that night. And I think two days ago, main nahi tha, main Goa mein tha, toh Neha aur Mouni plan bana rahe the saath mein jaane. So that’s our friendship,” he said.

Arjun also pointed out that he and Mouni have known each other for a long time and have worked together as co-stars. He said they do not let social media speculation affect their friendship. “Baaki yaar, log abhi kuch likhte hain, kuch karte hain, us pe hum log itna dhyaan nahi rakhte. And we have been co-stars as well,” he added.

Arjun Bijlani asks media to be responsible

Arjun also came to Mouni’s defence and urged the media to be more careful while reporting about celebrities. He said that it is easy to make assumptions about someone without knowing the complete story. “Now she’s going through a tough phase, so it’s very easy to kuch bhi likh do. So I would request all the media, she’s my very, very good friend. Please don’t write bad stuff about any actor, anybody,” he said.

The actor further criticised reports that are published without proper verification. “Aur bahut gandi-gandi cheezein likhi jaati hain. It really, I think, ki hamare yahan ye sab hota hai. Without any proof,” he said.

Arjun also questioned why people automatically assume that there is a romantic relationship whenever two people are spotted together. “Abhi koi ladki-ladki saath mein likh rahe hain, toh iska matlab ye? Abhi koi ladki-ladki saath mein likh rahe hain toh jhooth?” Arjun said while objecting to such speculation.

When he was told that the two actors had been seen with four or five other people, Arjun said that the situation had been portrayed differently online. “You’re just forcing it, basically. That’s all,” he said.

Clarifying what happened that night, he added, “Nahi, woh saath mein bhi nahi the. Woh alag nikli, main alag nikla. Ek caption daal diya, jaise unnecessarily.”

Arjun concluded by reminding the media that such reports can affect not just celebrities but also their families. “And I also have a family. I mean, you all should be more responsible,” Arjun concluded.

Arjun and Mouni have been friends for more than a decade. The two first worked together on Ektaa Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin.