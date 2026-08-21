Arjun Bijlani meets with accident while returning from film promotions, team shares update

Arjun Bijlani's team has shared an update following the incident and reassured fans about the actor's condition after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a collision.

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Arjun Bijlani escapes injury after car accident (PC: Twitter)

Arjun Bijlani’s fans were left concerned after news emerged that the actor had recently been involved in a car accident. The incident happened while he was returning from promotional activities for his upcoming Netflix project, Chumbak Colony. His team later shared an update to reassure everyone about his condition. According to the statement, the actor escaped without major injuries and is doing fine. Bijlani had attended the Indian Game Show as part of the promotional campaign before the accident took place. The incident comes at a busy time for the actor who has been appearing across television and streaming projects.

Arjun Bijlani is safe after the accident

Bijlani’s team confirmed that the actor and the people travelling with him were safe following the accident. No major injuries were reported. The statement also said that the actor was doing fine after the incident.

The accident took place as Bijlani was returning after promotional work for Chumbak Colony. He had participated in promotional activities for the upcoming project including an appearance on the Indian Game Show. His team said that Bijlani recently met with the accident while returning from the promotions and thanked the circumstances for ensuring that everyone travelling with him remained safe.

What happened after the promotional event?

The actor had been busy promoting Chumbak Colony before the incident. The upcoming Netflix project is among his latest screen appearances and Bijlani has been actively involved in its promotional activities.

The accident occurred during his return journey. While details about the cause of the incident have not been disclosed the immediate update from his team made it clear that there were no reports of serious injuries. The statement was primarily intended to address concerns about Bijlani’s well-being and reassure fans following reports of the accident.

Arjun Bijlani’s recent work

The actor has remained active across television and digital entertainment. He was recently seen on the reality show Rise and Fall on Amazon Prime Video. Bijlani has also built a strong television career over the years. His popular shows include Miley Jab Hum Tum, Left Right Left, Naagin and Roohaniyat.

His work across different genres has helped him maintain a steady presence in the entertainment industry. His upcoming project Chumbak Colony adds another streaming title to his recent work and has brought him back into the spotlight through its promotional campaign.

Arjun Bijlani’s personal life

Bijlani has been married to Neha Swami since 2013. The couple have a son named Ayaan Bijlani who was born in 2015. Following the accident the focus remained on the actor’s health. His team confirmed that Bijlani and everyone accompanying him were safe with no major injuries reported.