Arjun Bijlani shuts down dating rumours with Mouni Roy, calls out clickbait pages: ‘Romantic angle…’

Arjun Bijlani has dismissed rumours of a romantic relationship with Mouni Roy after a paparazzi video sparked speculation. Here's what the actor said while shutting down the speculation.

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Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy (PC: Instagram)

TV star Arjun Bijlani has finally responded to the dating rumours linking him with longtime friend Mouni Roy. The speculation began after a recent paparazzi video showed the two actors leaving a restaurant in Mumbai, prompting several social media pages to hint at a possible romance. The rumours quickly gained attention online, but Arjun was in no mood to let the gossip continue. In a strongly worded statement, the actor criticised the growing trend of turning friendships into headlines and reminded people that genuine bonds do not always have a romantic meaning. His response has since sparked conversations about responsible reporting and respecting celebrities’ personal lives.

Arjun Bijlani dismisses dating rumours with Mouni Roy

Addressing the speculation, Arjun Bijlani shared a public statement in which he made it clear that there is no truth to the rumours. He said that he and Mouni Roy have shared a friendship for more than 15 years and that a gossip headline cannot suddenly change that. The actor also criticised clickbait pages for creating stories purely for views and engagement.

According to Arjun, people often stand by their friends during difficult times, and such moments should not automatically be interpreted as a romantic relationship. He urged media platforms and entertainment pages to verify facts before publishing misleading reports.

Arjun Bijlani calls out clickbait pages

Breaking his silence on the speculation, Arjun Bijlani called out gossip pages for spreading misleading stories. The actor said it was disheartening to see a long-standing friendship with Mouni Roy being twisted into a romantic link-up just for headlines and social media engagement. He wrote, “Dear Clickbait pages, Two people who’ve shared a friendship for 15+ years don’t suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline. Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time. Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let’s be responsible with the narratives we create.”

He further added, “We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people’s personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn’t.”

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Krystle D’Souza also spoke up against the rumours. After seeing a paparazzi post hinting at a romantic relationship between Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy, the actor commented, “What is this nonsense? Just for views, you guys will post anything.”

Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy friendship timeline

Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy have known each other for years and became one of television’s most loved on-screen pairs after starring together in Naagin which was released in 2015. Their friendship has continued long after the show ended. They remained very good friends through the years, often sharing screen time as guests on various reality shows and supporting each other’s personal and professional milestones.

The recent rumours surfaced after the actors were spotted together outside a Mumbai restaurant. However, Arjun clarified that the outing had nothing to do with a romantic relationship and reiterated that friendships between a man and a woman should not always be viewed through the lens of romance.