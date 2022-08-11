Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis Share Heartfelt Note: Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis’s dreamy wedding is one affair to remember. As the couple tied the knot viral pictures from their grand celebrations are breaking the internet. Arjun donned a ivory sherwani for the big day while Carla looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga. Prior to the wedding the couple had also celebrated their mehendi ceremony as many B-town celebs including actor Bobby Deol graced the occasion. Arjun and Carla, known for posting their mushy pictures ever since their wedding announcement locked lips on as the exchanged vows for lifetime companionship.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kanungo Opens Up On Relationship With His Fiancée And Wedding Plans - Watch

Check out Arjun Kanungo’s Instagram post:

Arjun took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter – Arjun and Carla Kanungo.” A viral video from the power couple wedding is already winning hearts since Thursday morning. Also Read - World Music Day Special: Zing Ropes In Arjun Kanungo For a Special Indian-Korean Music Cover Video

Over the years, Arjun Kanungo has also written numerous well-known songs, such as Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Gallan Tipsiyaan, Khoon Choos Le, Aaya Na Tu, and La La La, among others.

