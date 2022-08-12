Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis Wedding Reception: After tying the nuptial knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, singer-actor Arjun Kanungo and his model wife Carla Dennis hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their friends on Thursday evening. The newlyweds looked absolutely stunning posing together at their wedding bash. While Arjun looked dapper in a black two-piece suit, new bride Carla looked drop-dead-gorgeous in an ivory white saree teamed up with an off-shoulder blouse.Also Read - Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis Share Heartfelt Note on Wedding as Couple Seal The Deal With a Kiss

Newlyweds Arjun-Carla At Their Wedding Reception

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis’ wedding reception was attended by many B-town celebs including actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya, Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni, Kubbra Sait & many others attended the party.

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan and beau Arslan Goni made a stylish appearance at Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis’ post-wedding bash. The duo posed for the shutterbugs as they walked in holding hands and looking fab. While Sussanne looked lovel in a short floral dress, Arslan joined her in black semi-formals. Bobby Deol also made a rare appearance with his wife Tanya Deol. Bobby was in a black and white kurta pyjama while Tanya was in a pink sari-gown. The Aashram actor greeted paps with folded hands at the post-wedding bash. Sacred Games fame Kubra Sait also attended the bash in a stunning black outfit Actress Pragya Jaiswal looked stunning in her thigh-high slit gown

Earlier, on Thursday, Arjun announced his wedding with Carla on Instagram. He shared some beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony and wrote: “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter.”

Reportedly, Arjun and Carla dated for almost seven years before tying the knot. Carla is a South African model and had appeared in Arjun’s music video Baaki Baatein Peene Baad.