Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali’s Gurpurab selfie sparks dating rumours, fans call it a ‘soft launch’

Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali’s Gurpurab selfie has sparked fresh dating rumours, with social media users calling it a possible ‘soft launch’.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/arjun-kapoor-and-sahiba-balis-gurpurab-selfie-sparks-dating-rumours-fans-call-it-a-soft-launch-8547813/ Copy

Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali (PC -Instagram)

A selfie of Arjun Kapoor and actor-content creator Sahiba Bali celebrating Gurpurab together has caught the internet’s attention. The picture, shared by Sahiba on her Instagram Stories on November 24, has once again sparked rumours about the two dating. Several social media users believe the photograph could be their way of subtly making their relationship public. In the picture, Arjun and Sahiba are seen posing together with their heads covered. Sharing the selfie, Sahiba wrote, “I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab (sic).” Her playful caption quickly caught the attention of fans and added to the ongoing speculation about their relationship.

The photograph was later shared on Reddit, where users discussed whether it was a hint at their relationship. The user who started the discussion wrote, “Ik there are too many ‘are they dating posts for Sahiba’, but this one is crazy and looks like a soft launch. More than a soft launch actually (sic).”

Another user commented, “I thought she was dating Kullu (sic)”, while another wrote, “It definitely looks like a soft launch (sic)”. A third user added, “Ate half of his Prasad yeah definitely dating (sic).”

How Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali’s dating rumours started

Dating rumours surrounding Arjun and Sahiba first surfaced in July when the two were spotted together at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. They attended the India versus England third ODI on July 19 and were seen sitting together in the stands while watching the match.

Both were dressed in shades of blue, which also caught the attention of social media users. Their pictures and videos from the stadium soon led to speculation about their relationship. However, neither Arjun nor Sahiba confirmed the rumours.

Sahiba later appeared to take a dig at the speculation through a series of Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture with former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara, she wrote, “Anushka Sharma in stands supporting India and Virat Kohli (sic).” She then added, “don’t believe everything…pt 1 (sic).”

In another Story featuring Arjun, she wrote, “don’t believe everything…pt 2 (sic).” Arjun, however, did not publicly react to the rumours.

Their social media interactions have continued to fuel curiosity. On Arjun’s birthday, Sahiba shared his photograph on Instagram Stories and wrote, “HBD to sabka bestieee. Stop losing more weight, eat some cake (sic).” Arjun replied, “Waiting for u to join me,” leaving fans guessing about their equation.

Sahiba Bali’s relationship status and Arjun Kapoor’s past relationship

Sahiba has previously stated that she is single. She has also clarified that her much-discussed chemistry with Kullu is platonic and professional. However, her friendship with Arjun continues to attract attention following their public appearances and social media exchanges.

Arjun was earlier in a long-term relationship with actor Malaika Arora. The two began dating in 2018 and reportedly parted ways in 2024. Their relationship often made headlines, including because of their nearly 12-year age difference.

Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali’s work projects

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Sahiba Bali is an actor and content creator. She has appeared in films such as Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) and Laila Majnu (2018).