Mumbai: Bollywood actor have been striking by Covid-19. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, the Kapoor family have tested positive for the Omricon virus. It has been reported that Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have tested positive for COVID-19 and all are under quarantine at their home.Also Read - Will Maharashtra Follow Delhi’s Footsteps And Impose Lockdown-Like Measures To Curb Omicron? Latest Update Here

Further, the report further says Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have tested negative for the virus. E-Times got in touch with the family and it has been reported that everyone is doing well with minor symptoms. Well, Arjun Kapoor chose not to answer on the same. He is in isolation in a hotel in suburban Mumbai, as had night shoot. Also Read - 7 Omicron Symptoms in Fully Vaccinated People That You Should Watch Out For

It’s the second time Arjun has tested positive for covid. In September 2020, the actor had contracted the virus. He had posted at that time, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.” Also Read - Reality Check: How Covid Cases in India Have Progressed in December

Wishing for everyone’s speedy recovery.