Arjun Kapoor Begins Shooting For Romantic-Comedy Film With Bhumi Pednekar – Rakul Preet Singh?

Arjun Kapoor will begin shooting for an upcoming romantic-comedy film in Rishikesh.

Arjun Kapoor Begins Shooting For Romantic-Comedy Film With Bhumi Pednekar - Rakul Preet Singh?

Arjun Kapoor who has recently wrapped shooting for the UK schedule of his new film, a full-on romantic comedy, has left to shoot for the next schedule in Rishikesh and Delhi. Reportedly the film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

A source revealed, “Arjun is diving headlong into the shooting of this film and he will be joined by Rakul and Bhumi in due course of time. The film projects him as the hero that audiences have always wanted to see him as and the genre of romantic comedy has always worked for Arjun. So, all eyes are on how well this film does at the box office as Arjun has a natural audience pull because of the genre. The film’s first schedule was in the British capital. The team is now all set to shoot the next schedule in Rishikesh and then Delhi.”

Arjun Kapoor has been getting appreciation for his recent roles in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ek Villain Returns. His next release is Kuttey which is released on Jan 13th, 2023. He will also be seen in Ajay Bahl’s thriller The Ladykiller.