Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor recently wrapped up Ek Villain 2 and is now preparing for his next film, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, which he will begin filming in the first week of April. According to industry sources, the actor would travel to the north for nearly a month to film this gritty suspense drama. The film is about a small-town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty and embarks on a torrid relationship with her. In the suspense drama, actor Bhumi Pednekar has been placed opposite Arjun Kapoor.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor’s 25th: Arjun, Anshula, Boney And Khushi Wish The Birthday Girl With The Sweetest Throwback Pics

An industry source says, “Arjun is not taking any breaks after wrapping Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. He has started prepping for Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller which will start in the first week of April. The team is definitely heading North to shoot this film as the setting plays a prominent element in heightening the plot point.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Teases Alia Bhatt as Her Beau Ranbir Kapoor Visits Taj Mahal Without Her

The source further added, “Arjun will be single-mindedly focused on prepping right now. He has wowed everyone with his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and he wants to take it up a few notches in The Ladykiller. That’s why he has not taken any break and has started an intense 3-4 hours of prep per day for this film.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora go on a Cozy Dinner Date on Valentine's Day - See Viral Pics

The Ladykiller, according to the creators, is the story of their tumultuous voyage, which is filled with fascinating turns, nerve-wracking tension, and a generous dosage of suspicion. Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like BA Pass and Section 375, is directing this film that is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

Watch this space for more updates!