Arjun Kapoor on boycott trend: Arjun Kapoor, who was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, has reacted to the boycott trend and the cancel culture. The actor feels that Bollywood made a 'mistake' by remaining 'silent' on the boycott issue and people have started taking advantage of B-town's 'decency'. His comments on the 'boycott' trend come as two major Bollywood films fail to impress the audience at the Box Office.

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan failed to do any wonders at the box office. It was expected that both the films would be benefitting from the festive fervour and the big weekend. However, the audiences rejected both movies due to the Boycott Bollywood trend on social media. The Ek Villain Returns actor stated that the film industry must unite against the boycott campaign.

Arjun Kapoor Calls Boycott Trend ‘Unfair’

Arjun, in his interaction with Bollywood Hungama, said that it was a mistake on part of Bollywood to think that 'our work will speak for ourselves'. Reacting to the ongoing boycott trend he opined that B-town 'tolerated it a lot' and now people 'have made this a habit'. According to Arjun what trolls are trending on internet about celebs or the the hashtag that are used against Bollywood are far from reality. He also pointed out that if a film performs well at the box office and the actor gets praised it is due to the engaging content rather than someone's 'surname'. The actor also stated that "ab zyada hone laga hai…unfair hai (This has started happening a lot now. It is unfair)."

Arjun Kapoor Feels B-Town is Losing Its Shine

The Ek Villain Returns actor confessed that the ‘euphoria’ for a film, the ‘excitement’ among audiences and the ‘shine of the industry’ has been affected due to the boycott campaign and cancel culture.

Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra are the recent targets of the boycott trend by trolls.

