Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been grabbing attention for her latest films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar And Sardar Ka Grandson. The actor has again made headlines for her recent house worth Rs 20 crores. Yes, you read it right! Arjun Kapoor bought a lavish sky villa that is close to his love lady Malaika Arora’s house. As reported in a portal, Arjun Kapoor purchased a spacious 4 BHK sky villa at 81 Aureate in Bandra West. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra on Facing Sexism in Real Life: ‘Contractors Working on Home Don’t Talk to Me Properly Because I’m Woman’

The 26-floor building has endless views of Mumbai’s skyline, the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It consists of 81 sky villas and thus the name 81 Aureate. As per the details mentioned in Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor’s sky villa comes with a 4 massive bedrooms with attaches bathrooms with very own closet space. The massive apartment also has a small pool on the outdoor deck as well as an elevator that will drop you right to your villa. Each room comes with a spacious balcony including the kitchen. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Speaks on Being Body-Shamed And Having Health Issues: 'Can't Cut my Arms Off'

Have a look at the view from the 81 Aureate Building:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 81 Aureate (@81aureate)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Beautiful Homes (@mumbaibeautifulhomes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Otret 21 (@otret21)

Did you like it?