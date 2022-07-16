Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dished out a major couple goals as they were clicked arriving at an event together. The lovebirds walked hand-in-hand in their matching blue outfits and even pose of the red carpet together. In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Arjun can be seen holding hand of his ladylove Malaika leading her to the entrance of the red carpet where the duo posed together looking stylish in their stunning outfits. Arun and Malaika were all smiles as they posed for the paps.Also Read - Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in White Sheer Embellished Saree, Fans Says ‘Can’t Believe You Are 48’- Hot Pics

Arjun-Malaika pose at the red carpet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Malaika Arora's 6 Days Workout Routine Proofs 'Gymmers Can Be Yogis', Inspires With Her Svelte Curves- WATCH Video

Soon as the video surfaced, fans flooded the comments section with complements as they loved their fav couple making a stylish statement. One fan wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️just love u both….stay blessed always 💖,” another fan added, “Power couple 😍❤️.” Also Read - After Malaika-Arjun, Shilpa Shetty And Husband Raj Kundra Paint Paris Red With Their Mushy Romance

Check out some of the fans’ reaction below:

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor won their first award together as they were declared the Most Stylish Couple at the star-studded event on Friday evening.

Arjun also thanked Malaika in a heartfelt speech onstage and said, “Thank you for making me stylish. I am standing here, winning an award with her. But more importantly I am just happy being here with her because I think she makes me look stylish; she makes me look better. So, thank you… I do not believe I am very stylish.”

Arjun-Malaika are in a relationship for quite sometime now, the duo never shy away from sharing love-filled pictures on social media and often talk about their love in public.