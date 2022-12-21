Arjun Kapoor on Response to Kuttey’s Trailer: ‘People Want to See Me Push Myself…’

Arjun Kapoor is super excited with the response his upcoming film Kuttey's trailer received from the audience and media.

Arjun Kapoor on Response to Kuttey's Trailer: 'People Want to See Me Push Myself...'

Arjun Kapoor is thrilled with the response that the trailer of Kuttey is getting from audiences and media. The trailer, which dropped yesterday, has been unanimously appreciated as people have raved about the refreshing storytelling, the fantastic ensemble cast, the powerful performances that one would get to see in the film and also how Arjun is set to give another credible performance post-Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Arjun Kapoor said, “It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry has loved the trailer of Kuttey and is excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance. It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me again with the Kuttey trailer.”

He added, “Whatever people have seen is only a glimpse to what my character does in the film or what really happens in Kuttey. If they have got hooked onto our film, it’s all that we wanted to do with this trailer. Now, hope people will love what I have done in the film. I’m eager to see the response when the film releases.”

Kuttey is touted to be a caper that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son. It releases on Jan 13, 2023