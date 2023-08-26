Home

Entertainment

Did Arjun Kapoor Put an End to Breakup Rumours With Malaika Arora? – Here’s What we Know

Did Arjun Kapoor Put an End to Breakup Rumours With Malaika Arora? – Here’s What we Know

Arjun Kapoor recently posted adorable comments on Malaika Arora's post amid rumours about their breakup.

Did Arjun Kapoor Put an End to Breakup Rumours With Malaika Arora? - Here's What we Know

Did Arjun Kapoor Put an End to Breakup Rumours With Malaika Arora?: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are considered among the hottest couples of B-town. The duo has many times won the internet with their emotional and mushy posts dedicated to each other. Arjun and Malaika have been hailed by Gen Z for being the coolest duos as they stayed honest about their relationship despite the trolling and bulling from moral police. However, recently, rumour mills have been emphasizing on the speculations regarding Arjun and Malaika’s alleged breakup. Multiple media portals have also claimed that Malaika unfollowing the actor’s family members is the confirmation about the fac that they have parted ways.

Trending Now

WATCH MALAIKA ARORA’S VIRAL VIDEO ON INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

ARJUN KAPOOR POSTS ADORABLE COMMENTS ON MALAIKA ARORA’S VIDEO

Arjun has although put an end to the rumours for some time with his adorable comments on Malaika’s Instagram post. Maliaka posted a video with her pet Casper on International Dog Day. She can be seen cuddling and hugging casper in the cute reel. Malaika captioned her post as, “#InternationalDogDay: I couldn’t have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days with. Isn’t he such a natural?Celebrating today and everyday with my superstar, Casper. Arjun commented on the video and wrote, “Handsome boy 😍🔥.” He further commented, “The real star of ur life 😍❤️#casper.” Previously Malaikahad shared a cryptic note on her Instagram stories which read, “Good Morning…Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” While Arjun captioned another cryptic post on his Instagram stories which read, “Garbage, The One Thing We Can Always Count On In This World.”

ARJUN-MALAIKA SHARE CRYPTIC POSTS AMID BREAKUP RUMOURS:

Arjun will next be seen in Mrs Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES