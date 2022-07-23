Arjun Kapoor on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for the Paper magazine hasn’t stopped making waves on the internet. While other celebs have comfortable started ‘following the trend,’ media is also busy taking reactions from Ranveer’s friends and colleagues from the industry.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Defends Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'Itni Garmi Ho Rahi Hai London me...'

At the recent event where Arjun Kapoor was present, a reporter asked him to comment on the photoshoot and how it has been both criticised and loved on social media. The actor, who's currently promoting his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns, spoke in length about his friend's choice of going nude on camera. Arjun said one should respect his choice and move on because that's how he's been for the last many years ever since we have known him.

Arjun Kapoor supports friend Ranveer Singh’s bold choice of doing a nude photoshoot

Ranveer and Arjun have worked together in Gunday. The two share a fun bond in real life and consider each other their biggest well-wishers in the industry. Arjun showed he has his friend's back by saying, "You should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Ranveer Singh never does anything without being himself. He is not pretentious. You are seeing him for 10-12 years and there's the same energy, and warmth whenever he goes anywhere. It's just an extension of his personality."

The actor added that people would criticise and have their opinions on such things but one should not give them importance. “It’s his life, his choice, and his social media. He felt it was the right thing to do. He did it. He wants to celebrate himself, he is being comfortable in his own skin and we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I don’t believe in giving importance to the trolls anyway because people will always say something.”

Arjun Kapoor speaks on Ranveer Singh being trolled for nude pics

The actor praised the 83 star and said he’s doing what he wants to do and his happiness shouldn’t bother anybody. “Full Credit to the boy if he’s really happy doing what he’s doing! If he is not being forced into it and it’s not being done in the wrong way or a crude way, you should respect that. He is allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy. He is making people happy by doing that all,” Arjun concluded.

Earlier, Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone reacted to the photoshoot that has really got the internet talking. As per a report in India Today, a source close to Deepika said, “Deepika has always supported Ranveer and has been his biggest champion. So when it came to doing something totally different, she didn’t flinch.”

Well, when your friends and family have your back, go big!