Arjun Kapoor Reveals Why He’s Playing a Villain in Singham Again, Talks About ‘Hit-Machine’ Rohit Shetty

Arjun Kapoor who will be seen in an upcoming cop-universe film, Singham Again shared a vote of thanks to Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty on trusting him playing the antagonist role. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently unveiled his antagonist look in the highly anticipated cop-universe franchise ‘Singham Again’ which is directed by Rohit Shetty. On his official Instagram handle, Aruj Kapoor revealed his villain look for his upcoming film. His killer looks with Ranveer Singh had stormed the internet. However, it is worth noting that although Arjun might have played a few negative roles earlier, this time it would be no less of an action from Arjun. Earlier the actor shared a vote of thanks to his leaders Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for trusting his instincts in playing the antagonist role in the cop universe.

Arjun Kapoor Thanks Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty For ‘Believing In Him’

Arjun Kapoor initially thanked Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in him especially portraying the negative character in his upcoming movie Singham Again, Arjun expressed, “I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades like Ishaqzaade, Aurungzeb and after all these years, here I’m, playing a villain in Singham Again (sic).”

Arjun further expressed, “While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play characters that are flawed then, now, I’m thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out and out villain in his ambitious and much-loved Cop Universe film! Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way (sic).”

He also added, “Both these people have been true mentors in my film career and I’m grateful that a hit-machine filmmaker like Rohit Shetty believes that I could surprise people by playing a villain in Singham Again (sic).”

Arjun Kapoor Reveals On Playing Antagonist In Singham Again

In a news report published by Pinkvilla, it read, that Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to experimenting with new roles in his upcoming movie. Arjun Kapoor stated, “I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So, playing an arch-enemy of the cops in Singham Again was a thrilling opportunity for me (sic).”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram Post:

Arjun Kapoor further added, “As I said, it feels like a full circle in my career when I’m on the sets of Singham Again. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with Singham Again (sic).”

About Singham Again

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who will be playing the lead role in the film has been dropping the news looks of the actors joining his force, earlier on his social media handle, Devgn shared the new looks of, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. This also marks the third part of the Singham franchise. It is to be noted that the second part of Singham was released in 2014 and now after 10 years Rohit Shetty is all set to raise the stakes high with his third part, Singham Again.

Stay tuned for more update on the development of Singham Again!

