Arjun Kapoor's new look: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has a new look for his upcoming movie Kuttey, a dark comedy. For Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's directorial debut, he has significantly chopped his hair and is sporting a moustache and stubble. Arjun recently shared photographs of his appearance from the film, which have received a lot of positive feedback. The picture captioned, " Wahi Saal Naya Maal !!! Chopped the hair trimmed the beard & started film number 17 #kuttey #newlook #photodump #moustacheman"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

"As much as I regret my long hair," Arjun adds, "it's part of an actor's journey to let go and start over, and in that environment, a film like Kuttey comes along, where you have to let go of all inhibitions and truly dive deep into playing the character."

He adds, “I love my directors’ clarity that he wanted me to have a particular look and look like a person that blends in and is in every man. the character really needed that so I am really happy and excited that the look has come together and my Director is very happy and now I leave the rest to when the film comes out.”

Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, Kuttey also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan. Apart from Kuttey, the other films in Arjun’s kitty include Lady Killer with Ajay Bahl and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.