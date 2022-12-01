Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Note After Slamming Malaika Arora’s Fake Pregnancy Rumours

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a cryptic note after slamming Malaika Arora's fake pregnancy rumours by an entertainment portal.

Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Note After Slamming Malaika Arora's Fake Pregnancy Rumours

Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post: Arjun Kapoor recently shared a cryptic Instagram note amid the controversy over Malaika Arora’s fake pregnancy reports. The actor had slammed the false rumours comprising Malaika’s alleged pregnancy by an entertainment portal. Arjun took to his Instagram stories to call out the journalist on Wednesday for ‘unethical’ and insensitive’ reporting. The Ek Villain Returns actor once again shared an angry post where he spoke about Karma and its consequences. Arjun rarely replies to trolls or rumours, but this time the actor didn’t hesitate to speak about his personal life.

CHECK OUT ARJUN KAPOOR’S ANGRY POST:

ARJUN KAPOOR SHARES A CRYPTIC NOTE ON KARMA

Arjun shared a note in his Instagram stories on Thursday which read, “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You cannot get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around, comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.” While refuting the fake news reporting by a journo, Arjun posted on Wednesday by sharing the screenshot of the fake pregnancy news and captioned, “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don’t dare to play with our personal lives.”

Arjun and Malaika who have been dating for a long time made their relationship official in 2019 as the latter penned a heartfelt birthday post for Arjun.

For more updates on Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, check out this space at India.com.