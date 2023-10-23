Home

Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor Shares Romantic Birthday Post Wishing His ‘Baby’ Malaika Arora: ‘I Have Your…’

Arjun Kapoor Shares Romantic Birthday Post Wishing His ‘Baby’ Malaika Arora: ‘I Have Your…’

Arjun Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora on her 48th birthday with a romantic photo and a beautiful caption. Check here!

Arjun Kapoor Shares Romantic Birthday Post Wishing His 'Baby' Malaika Arora 'I Have Your...'

As Malaika Arora turned 48 today, October 23, her long-time boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share the most romantic birthday wish for her with their mushy photo. Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday Baby !!!❤️ This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos…”. Malaika Arora captioned the post with ‘Love You and a red heart emoji’.

Trending Now

The photo shared by Arjun appeared to have been taken at a function. The couple elegantly dressed in traditional attire. While, Malaika Arora looked hot in a white-silver lehenga, Arjun, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit. The pic showed Arjun positioned behind Malaika, where he held her lady from the back encircling her neck, while she leaned into him.

You may like to read

Check the birthday post of Arjun Kapoor for Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

A few weeks ago, there were reports claiming Malaika and Arjun had parted ways. The speculations started circulating among gossip mills ever since the former unfollowed the latter’s family members.

MALAIKA ARORA ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH ARJUN KAPOOR

Malaika Arora has earlier spoken about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. In a conversation with Brides Today, the actor said, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most.”

She also stated, “I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES