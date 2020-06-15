The world is finding it hard to believe that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. The 34-year-old committed suicide on Sunday, June 14 at his Bandra home. The news of his death has come as a shock and actor Arjun Kapoor is one the celebs who expressed his shock in an Instagram post where he shared his last ever text conversation with the late actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to be Questioned by Police in His Suicide Case

Arjun Kapoor’s screenshot shows messages from both the actors. Kapoor writes, “Big hug to u man (sic),” a week after the release of Kedarnath. Replying to Arjun, Sushant wrote back then, “I love you brother, I know you understand.” Also Read - 'You Were a Force Manny, Will Always be'! Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Breaks Down in Video

Arjun then congratulated Sushant for Kedarnath. He further wrote, “Congratulations for Kedarnath defying the odds to take care can’t wait for Sonchiraya..see u soon. She’s watching n proud my man..” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sapna Bhavnani, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil Dwivedi Slam Bollywood For Not Lending Helping Hand

Sushant’s reply to Arjun’s message will bring tears. He wrote, “I really look forward to meeting you brother. Let me know whenever you’re easy. Cheers”.

Sushant Singh Rajput has worked really hard in the films and the results are visible. But there was something which kept him low – his mother not being with him. Sushant lost his mother in 2002, when he was just 16.

Arjun Kapoor, who also lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012, can relate to him and mentioned that he can feel the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of mother. Arjun’s caption read as, “18 months ago… My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace.”

Take a look at the screenshot:



Gone too soon. May his soul rest in peace!