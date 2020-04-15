Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor never fail to give us major sibling goals and their latest photo on Instagram is being loved by fans. In the photo, we see their Simpsons avatar and Arjun said that Anshula is the Lisa to his Bart. Their new avatars are being loved by fans and the photo has gone viral on the Internet. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Dessert Made by Malaika Arora Amid Lockdown

“She’s the Lisa to my Bart, and I’m sure she thinks I’m just as annoying as Bart 🤦🏽‍♂️😜 The resemblance is uncanny though… @anshulakapoor & I do agree on one thing, The Simpsons just keeps getting better !!! Can’t wait to binge watch the new season…

@disneyplushotstarpremium #TheSimpsonsAreHere"

Soon after Arjun shared the photo on her official Instagram account, his uncle and Bollywoood actor Anil Kapoor commented, “Love it”

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a photo of himself all dressed up in a suit and wrote, “Me trying to Smoulder while we wait for May…”

Arjun, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial historical drama Panipat, will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film, which was slated to hit the silver screen in April this year, has now been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the novel coronavirus which has taken more than 350 lives across the country.