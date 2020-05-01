There is an unsavory video of late actor Rishi Kapoor doing rounds on social media when he was in the hospital. Someone from the hospital staff recorded the clip and it shows Rishi Kapoor lying on a hospital bed. Many people stated that this video is unethical to share and actor Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories to post a cryptic post stating that humanity should prevail. It’s a post against people who posted and shared videos of Rishi ji from his hospital bed. Also Read - Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Remember How Rishi Kapoor Personally Visited Them to Keep The Bond Alive in Emotional Tribute

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "The choice to not post something is sometimes as important as to be the first to post something. Images have a lot of power lest we forget. Sometimes humanity, empathy must prevail over being first to embrace the use of sly voyeuristic material presented to you. Just sometimes."

TV actor Kushal Tandon too criticised people for sharing the video of Rishi Kapoor on social media. He tweeted, "There's a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he passed. I saw it. And think it's a gross violation of his privacy. If you do receive it, delete it rather than forward it further. I did."

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor remembered Rishi Kapoor in his post and wrote, “He was my friends father, my co-actor, a talent who’s work I grew up watching & admiring…. but what separates him from everyone else was one thing… Chintoo uncle had the most amazing way of showing warmth & love. It was different from anyone else. I remember my first day I shot with him for Aurangzeb in Gurgaon. Despite being nervous we managed to go thru day one without any hiccups. I was relieved that I didn’t screw up in front of him & went back to the hotel. I got a call from my father later that night saying Chintoo uncle had called him spoken to him about working with me, he told my dad something that meant the world to me “Boney tu tension matt le apna baccha acha actor hai yehi rahega acha kaam karega” to me that was love, acceptance & recognition of the highest order.”