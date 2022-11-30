Arjun Kapoor Slams Rumours About Malaika Arora’s Pregnancy, Calls it ‘Unethical, Garbage News’

Arjun Kapoor recently slammed rumours about Malaika Arora's pregnancy calling it 'unethical' and 'insensitive' news.

Arjun Kapoor Slams Rumours About Malaika Arora’s Pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor recently slammed the rumours about Malaika Arora’s pregnancy. Recently, it was mentioned in an exclusive report that the power couple were expecting their first baby. Arjun has now refuted the false claims and called it fake news. He also lashed out at the news portal for spreading fake news and termed it unethical reporting. The actor opined that it is insensitive to write such pieces on someone’s personal life in gossip articles. He even called out the journalist for getting away by writing such bylines since he had been ignoring such columns. The Ek Villain Returns actor took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the news portal as well.

CHECK OUT ARJUN KAPOOR’S INSTAGRAM STORY:

ARJUN KAPOOR SLAMS FAKE NEWS ON MALAIKA ARORA’S PREGNANCY

Arjun captioned his post as, “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don’t dare to play with our personal lives.”

Arjun has been recently quite vocal about his personal life and hardly reacts to trolls. But this is the first time the actor responded to such gossip as it involved his private life.

Arjun will next be seen in Kuttey, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

