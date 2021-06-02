Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is madly in love with his girlfriend and actor Malaika Arora. The man who never talked about his relationship, recently in an interview with revealed “My girlfriend knows me inside out”. While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Arjun Kapoor gave his fans an insight into his relationship with Malaika Arora. “My girlfriend knows me inside out in that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I’ve had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I’m in a good mood, she can spot it easily,” Arjun told. Also Read - Malaika Arora Shares Pics of Toned Abs in Inspiring Post: 'Not Lucky, I Work Hard'

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor and Malaika Arora made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun Kapoor's birthday in 2019. She referred to Arjun as "my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor" in her post. The actor is most of the time seen accompanying his lady love to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora's residence.

A few days ago, when Arjun was asked about dating someone older with a son from an earlier marriage, to which he said that one must respect his/her partner's past. This is one of the reasons that he does not talk much about his personal life in public, he added. "I don't try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected," Arjun said.

Arjun Kapoor also added that it is this respectful boundary that makes Malaika also comfortable with her. “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face,” the actor said.