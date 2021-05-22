Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor opened about his partner Malaika Arora’s past and mentioned that he must respect it. Arjun, who revealed his relationship with Malaika Arora in 2019, also talked about how handles relationship in an interview with an entertainment portal. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on Dad Boney Kapoor Leaving His Mom For Sridevi: 'Can't Say I am Okay With it'

Arjun was asked about dating someone older with a son from an earlier marriage, to which he said that one must respect his/her partner’s past. This is one of the reasons that he does not talk much about his personal life in public, he added. “I don’t try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected,” Arjun said. Also Read - Sardar Ka Grandson Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Arjun Kapoor also added that it is this respectful boundary that makes Malaika also comfortable with her. “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face,” the actor said. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Says He is 'Commercially Successful' Actor And 'Knows His Worth'

Malaika and Arjun have now been dating each other for around three years now. Malaika was previously married to actor and producer Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son Arhaan.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar Ka Grandson is now streaming on Netflix. The film also stars Rakhul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta and John Abraham.