Arjun Kapoor Tears His Heart in an Emotional Farewell to Satish Kaushik: ‘Happiest Part of Childhood…’

Arjun Kapoor recently teared his heart out in an emotional farewell to late actor Satish Kaushik and also expressed his admiration for his craft.

Arjun Kapoor Dedicates Emotional Farewell to Satish Kaushik: Satish Kaushik’s death has left a void in Bollywood. The actor, writer and producer’s cinematic career spanned through several decades. Satish’s close friends Neena Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and other B-town celebs bid teary-eyed farewell to him. Apart from his artistic brilliance, he was also remembered by his Bollywood colleagues as a kind and benevolent human being. Satish, who worked in Boney Kapoor’s Mr. India starring his brother Anil Kapoor was also close to his son Arjun Kapoor. The latter dedicated an emotional post for the late actor and called him a part of the family.

ARJUN KAPOOR DEDICATES EMOTIONAL NOTE FOR SATISH KAUSHIK

Arjun captioned his post as “I grew up around you satish uncle… u made me laugh on camera & off it… it’s tough to explain what I feel because you were perhaps the happiest part of my childhood memories. Always smiling always had a story to tell always had a moment to recollect… your voice echoes in my ears even now, I’m blessed that we shared screen space in namaste England briefly for me that was an amazing moment to be on screen with u after being a child running around ur sets of prem and roop ki rani choron ka raja…Ur talent everyone knows ur kindness everyone will know thru the stories we all will share from having known u… I feel like I lost a part of my childhood today and I know dad anil chachu Sanjay all of us we miss you u were are and shall always remain family to all of us. Rest in Peace satish uncle 🙏❤️”.

Earlier, Anil also wrote a heartfelt note for his late friend and wrote “The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you Satish ♥️ @anupampkher.”

Satish Kaushik died on Thursday morning at the age of 66 years. Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai.

