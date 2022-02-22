Arjun Kapoor Teases Alia Bhatt: Actor Arjun Kapoor Teases Alia Bhatt as Her Beau Ranbir Kapoor Visits Taj Mahal Without Her attended director Luv Ranjan’s wedding with Tamasha actor in Agra recently shared an interesting picture. The picture was taken by Ranbir, featuring the Taj Mahal in the background as Arjun looked away from the camera, smiling. Tevar actor also tagged Ranbir’s girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt in the photo. He wrote, “When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me (sic)…” “Haha finally you both saw the Taj,” Rakul Preet Singh reacted to the post, to which Arjun quickly replied, “@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia,” with a laughing emoji.Also Read - 'Kiski Shaadi?', Ranbir Kapoor's Savage Reply To Paparazzo Who Said 'Shaadi Mei Milte Hain' Goes Viral

Check Arjun Kapoor’s post:

While fans too flooded the comment section with laughing and heart emojis as they enjoyed this cute banter. One of the users wrote, "You are my favv shipper." Another user said, " You tagged Alia," with laughing emojis. While Ranbir and Alia who have been dating for quite some time now will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also features other stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjun, and Mouni Roy.

How cute of an equation is this! Watch this space for more updates.