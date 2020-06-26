Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, the son of film producers Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor, turns 35 on June 26. His family, fans and friends are pouring in their best wishes on social media. After his real sister Anshula Kapoor, actors Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish their cousin brother. Also Read - 'You've Moved Heaven And Earth to Make Sure I'm Loved'! Anshula Kapoor's Wish For Arjun Kapoor on 35th Birthday is Pure Bond

Sonam Kapoor extended birthday greetings to her darling brother Arjun by posting pictures from her marriage ceremonies. Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted two pictures with Arjun and penned down a sweet birthday wish in the caption. In the first picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen hugging each other and in the second photo, a monochromatic one, they are all smiles. "Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you've gone through," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks for always being in my corner no matter what antics I am up to. Love you lots brother dear," her caption further read.

Rhea Kapoor too shared Instagram stories wishing Arjun Kapoor on his birthday and wrote a lovely message for him. “@Arjunkapoor we been through it all, ups and downs, moments of hilarious silence, weird unbelievable sh*t only reality can throw at you and through it all you’ve been growing into an even kinder and loving soul,” she wrote.

In another Instagram story, Rhea messaged, “I wish you everything you want in life and more, even though I know you” fight for it always anyway! Love you brother! Happy Birthday!”