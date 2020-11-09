









Arjun Rampal Drugs Case Updates: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Monday, conducted a raid at actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai in the Bollywood drug case. The actor was summoned by the agency later in the day for questioning in the case. The development came right after the federal anti-narcotics agency summoned Bollywood producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in the same case. Also Read - NCB Grills Firoz Nadiadwala, Shabana Saeed Sent For Medical Examination Before Jail in Drugs Case

In the photos and videos that went viral on social media after the NCB officials were spotted at Ramapal’s house on Monday, the team was seen carrying a blue suitcase out of the actor’s house. Arjun’s name has surfaced in the case earlier as well when the NCB recovered an alleged WhatsApp chat in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Also Read - After Raid, NCB Summons Arjun Rampal in Drugs Case: All We Know So Far

Earlier last month, Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, was arrested in the case for procuring and selling anti-narcotics substances. An NCB official had informed Mid-Day that the 30-year-old South African was found in possession of marijuana and alprazolam when the cops nabbed him at a resort in Lonavala. “He is part of a major drug syndicate in Bollywood. During our probe, we found that he was in touch with various peddlers arrested in the case,” said the NCB. Check out the latest updates in the case here. Also Read - Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Finally Opens on House Raid And Wife Shabana Saeed’s Arrest in Drugs Case