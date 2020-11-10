Arjun Rampal Drugs Case Latest Update: On Monday morning, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided well-known actor Arjun Rampal’s Mumbai residence in the drugs case. The move was taken by the NCB after Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades‘ brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by NCB. Arjun and Gabriella have been summoned to join the investigation on November 11, 2020. There were reports that nothing was found at the time of the raid. But that’s not true the officials recovered a medicinal substance from the actor’s residence, which according to them is a controlled substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Also Read - Arjun Rampal Drugs Case Updates, November 09: Actor's Phone And Other Gadgets Seized, Summoned For Nov 11

The Times Of India, quoted NCB official Sameer Wankhede saying in a statement, "Reports about nothing was recovered is not true, we conducted searches and found medicines that fall under the NDPS act. We have summoned Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella to the NCB on November 11 and November 12."

Arjun Rampal's electronic gadgets have been seized by NCB.

The development came right after the federal anti-narcotics agency summoned Bollywood producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in the same case.

Arjun’s name has surfaced in the case earlier as well when the NCB recovered an alleged WhatsApp chat in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier last month, Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, was arrested in the case of procuring and selling anti-narcotics substances. “Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in the Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home,” earlier an official told ANI on Gabriella’s brother’s arrest.