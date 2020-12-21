Actor Arjun Rampal is currently at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for the second round of questioning in connection with the drug case. The officials have been probing the drugs case in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Arjun Rampal is being questioned in the drug case being carried out by the anti-drugs agency after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. But there are reports that the actor is likely to get arrested if the medical prescription turns out to be fake. Also Read - Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Arrive at NCB Office Again in Connection With Seizure of Ganja

The NCB officials recovered a medicinal substance from the actor's residence during the raid, which according to them is a controlled substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. However, the actor said that it was prescribed by a doctor. He had also handed over the prescription to the NCB.

On November 13, Arjun Rampal had produced before the NCB, a doctor's prescription for the psychiatric medicines found at his home. Speaking to the media, Arjun Rampal had said that he had nothing to do with any kind of drugs or drug peddlers and had also mentioned that he has submitted a valid prescription for the tablets found at his residence.

A report in India Today says if the submitted prescription is forged or fake, then Arjun will be arrested as the medicine found at his place is a scheduled drug under the NDPS Act.

During NCB’s raid, the officials had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets from his residence.