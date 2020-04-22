Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is currently in Karjat where he is stuck with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik amid the coronavirus outbreak. In an interview with Mid-Day, Arjun revealed that he decided to stay back for the safety of his son Arik and once all this is over, it will be an interesting story to tell him. Also Read - Gabriella Demetriades Encourages Fans to Donate For Daily Wage Earners on Her Birthday, Arjun Rampal Shares Mushy Picture

“We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency,” said the actor. Also Read - Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades Break The Internet as They Treat Fans to 'Sunday Bliss' Pictures of 6-Month-Old Arik Rampal

While there have been plenty of Coronavirus cases in places like Mumbai, Nasik, and Pune, Karjat thankfully has not seen a single COVID-19 positive case untill now which surely is a big relief for Arjun and Gabriella. He said, “Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment” While Arjun is stuck iin Karjat, he revealed that his daughters Myra and Mahikaa are in Mumbai and he has been keeping in touch with them over the phone. Also Read - Gabriella Demetriades Wishes Arjun Rampal on His 47th Birthday With a Lovely Note And Photos

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child Arik in July last year. Announcing the same on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal,” he wrote.