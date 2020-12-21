Actor Arjun Rampal reaches the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Monday, December 21 after the officials summoned the actor again for questioning in the drugs case. After the officials found out some quantity of medical substance at their residence during a raid, they summoned Arjun. It’s his second time at the NCB office. Also Read - Karan Johar Says he Has 'Misplaced' The Device on Which Alleged Drug Party Video Was Shot

Arjun Rampal is being questioned in the drug case being carried out by the anti-drugs agency after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Officials recovered a medicinal substance from the actor's residence, which according to them is a controlled substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. However, the actor said that it was prescribed by a doctor. He had also handed over the prescription to the NCB.

During NCB’s raid, the officials had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets from his residence.