Mumbai: Just four days after getting tested positive for coronavirus, actor Arjun Rampal has now been tested negative. He took to Instagram sharing a selfie-and informed his fans about the update. He mentioned that doctors believe he recovered fast from coronavirus because he had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Also Read - Maharashtra Fights Coronavirus: Fresh Lockdown-like Restrictions Come Into Effect From Tonight

Arjun Rampal also urged his fans to take the coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible. The actor also asked his fans to keep following all covid norms and take safety measures. ”My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind. One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms. I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light,” the actor wrote. Also Read - 'Thankful to Centre But...' CM Kejriwal on Oxygen Crisis at Delhi Hospitals

It was on April 18 that Arjun Rampal took to social media sharing that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. Back then, he issued a statement that read, “I have tested for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long-term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona! (sic).”

Meanwhile, the central government has announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be vaccinated against coronavirus from May 1. In this regard, registration will begin from April 24, 2021 on the CoWin App and on the Aarogya Setu App from April 28, 2021.