Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reaches the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office with her lawyer around 11:30 am today for the interrogation in the drugs case. Gabriella was summoned after a raid was conducted at Arjun Rampal and her home in Bandra, Mumbai. The officials found out some quantity of medical substances at their residence during the raid. Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the NCB on November 12. Also Read - NCB to Interrogate Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Today, Actor Summoned on November 12

Officials recovered a medicinal substance from the actor’s residence, which according to them is a controlled substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Times Of India, quoted NCB official Sameer Wankhede saying in a statement, “Reports about nothing was recovered is not true, we conducted searches and found medicines that fall under the NDPS act. We have summoned Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella to the NCB on November 11 and November 12.” Also Read - Arjun Rampal Drugs Case Update: NCB Recovers Medicinal Substance From Actor’s Residence Falling Under NDPS Act

The NCB officials on Monday had detained Rampal’s driver for hours for interrogation. After the raid conducted, the officials confiscated laptops and a few mobile phones of Arjun. Also Read - Arjun Rampal Drugs Case Updates, November 09: Actor's Phone And Other Gadgets Seized, Summoned For Nov 11

The development came right after the federal anti-narcotics agency summoned Bollywood producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in the same case. She has now been granted bail.

Earlier last month, Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, was arrested in the case of procuring and selling anti-narcotics substances. Drugs were recovered from his room.