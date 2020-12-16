Drugs Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: A special narcotics court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal‘s girlfriend Gabriella, in connection with a drug case. The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court granted bail to Demetriades on a surety of Rs 50,000. It also asked Demetriades to submit his passport and not to leave the city without informing the Narcotics Control Bureau. Also Read - NCB Again Summons Arjun Rampal in Drugs Case, Actor to be Questioned on December 16

Agisilaos Demetriades, who was arrested by the NCB in October this year after it raided a resort in Lonavala, where it also allegedly found drugs. He had secured bail in the matter in October, however, he was not released as the NCB had filed an FIR in another drug-related matter. He was arrested for questioning. Another report in Ahmedabad Mirror mentioned that both his residence and the resort were simultaneously raided after the team received a tip-off. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: Phones of Rhea, Deepika, Sara, Shraddha Among 85 Gadgets Sent For Data Extraction by NCB

The federal anti-narcotics agency confirmed that Agisilaos was a member of a Bollywood drug syndicate. He was arrested under Section 27 (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender) which is considered the most stringent section of the NDPS Act has been applied in his case. Also Read - Mumbai's 'Biggest' Drug Dealer Detained by NCB; 5 Kgs of Malana Cream, Ecstasy Tablets, Opium Seized

This comes as the NCB has initiated a probe into the alleged drug abuse in the Bollywood industry after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.