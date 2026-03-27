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Arjun Reddy fame actor Rahul Ramakrishnas brother dies due to...

Arjun Reddy fame actor Rahul Ramakrishna’s brother dies due to…

Arjun Reddy fame actor Rahul Ramakrishna's brother dies due to...

Rahul Ramakrishna, widely known for his role in Vijay Deverakonda’s film Arjun Reddy, is grieving the tragic loss of his brother, who reportedly died due to Paraquat poisoning. Deeply shaken by the incident, the actor took to X to share his anguish and raise alarm over how easily such a highly toxic substance can be accessed. Expressing both personal grief and public concern, he highlighted the increasing number of poisoning cases and called for urgent regulatory action.

See the post of Rahul Ramakrishna here

*This copy is getting updated.*

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