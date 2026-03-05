Home

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s first public glimpse after exchanging varmala, video goes viral

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok shared their first public moment as newlyweds after exchanging varmala. The video of their warm hug has quickly gone viral, delighting fans across social media.

Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, got hitched to his long-term girlfriend, Saaniya Chandhok, in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. As the couple performed the varmala ceremony, they shared a warm and loving hug. The video captures the joyous couple exchanging varmalas while Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar witness the moment with happy tears in their eyes.

Watch viral video here

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, got married to Saaniya Chandhok today in Mumbai.❤️ Congratulations to Arjun and Saaniya. Best wishes for a happy life together. pic.twitter.com/bh7atMwk8e — Aneet (@padaaneet5) March 5, 2026

