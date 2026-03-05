  • Home
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s first public glimpse after exchanging varmala, video goes viral

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok shared their first public moment as newlyweds after exchanging varmala. The video of their warm hug has quickly gone viral, delighting fans across social media.

Published date india.com Published: March 5, 2026 2:48 PM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, got hitched to his long-term girlfriend, Saaniya Chandhok, in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. As the couple performed the varmala ceremony, they shared a warm and loving hug. The video captures the joyous couple exchanging varmalas while Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar witness the moment with happy tears in their eyes.

Watch viral video here

*This copy is getting updated.*

